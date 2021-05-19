Samsung, Google Plan To Challenge Apple Watch Dominance

Apple Watch has been the best-selling smartwatch for the past few years. However, Google and Samsung may have devised a strategy to challenge Apple's dominance. Google announced at Google I/O 2021 that its Wear OS and Samsung's Tizen OS would be merged.

“We've been hard at work in three areas: creating a single platform with Samsung, delivering a new user interface, and providing updates to your favorite Google apps,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Wear and Tizen OS will eventually merge into a single platform. “By working together, we were able to combine the strengths of each to create an experience with faster performance, longer battery life, and more of the apps you love available for the watch,” Google mentioned in their blog.

Google claims that apps will begin as much as 30 percent quicker on the newest chipsets with easy consumer interface animations and movement. For higher and longer battery life, the decrease layers of the OS have been optimized. “This includes features including the ability to use the heart rate monitor continuously during the day, track your sleep overnight, and still have enough battery for the next day"

Other smartwatch manufacturers will be able to customize the OS as well. According to Google, software developers will be able to use Android tools to build their applications.