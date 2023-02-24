Samsung GalaxyA23 With No Shake Camera

Two versions of the Samsung Galaxy A23 have been released: 8GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. Pricing for the 8GB+128GB is Rs 24,999, while the 6GB+128GB is Rs 22,999. Customers may receive Rs 1500 cashback with State Bank of India, IDFC, and ZestMoney as part of the discount offer. There are three colour possibilities for the smartphone: silver, light blue, and orange.

The Samsung phone has a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, allowing for seamless screen transitions and smooth navigation. With its edge-to-edge Infinity-V display, users may explore and create content on a big screen. The phone also has a 50-megapixel quad-rear camera setup with ultra-wide, depth, and macro cameras, 3.5 years of security patch updates, a 5000mAh battery with up to two days of battery life, 25W fast charging support, an adaptive power-saving mode, and an Exynos 1330 Octa-core processor for fluid performance and improved multitasking.