Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021 Live: How and Where To Watch In India

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be live-streamed on August 11 (today) at 7:30 p.m. IST. It will release the next-generation foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The two phones will be more advanced than the last generation of foldable and are likely to be less expensive as well. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, as well as a pair of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models, are likely to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: How To Watch Live

The South Korean tech titan will hold its Galaxy Unpacked event. The event will be broadcast live on the Samsung YouTube channel or the company’s website today at 7:30 p.m. IST.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: What To Expect

Samsung is likely to display two foldable smartphones, TWS earphones, and two wristwatch models. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are likely to be foldable smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are likely to be the TWS earbuds unveiled during the event, while Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are expected to be the wristwatch models.

Also Read: IPhone Users Rejoice! Google Maps On IOS To Get Dark Mode Feature Soon