Samsung Galaxy S23 5G Launch Price in India, Check Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be launched in India today February 1 at 11:30 pm (IST) and in the global markets. Samsung will also unveil new Galaxy Book laptops today.

Ahead of its launch, Samsung India users want to know the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra India pricing.

Reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S23 would cost Rs 79,999 for the base model and Rs 83,999 for the top-end model in India. The starting pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus in India is Rs 89,999, while the starting price for the Galaxy S23 Ultra is Rs 1,14,999.

Samsung S 23 Series Specifications

-Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in the colors Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac.

-The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to have a 200MP main camera and support the SPen pen.

-The 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera that Samsung recently introduced is probably included on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

-The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with features including UFS 3.1/UFS 4.0 storage, WiFi 6e/WiFi 7 compatibility, and up to 45W fast charging technology, is anticipated to power the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

-The Galaxy S23 will be available in two configurations—8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB—while the Galaxy S22 Plus will have 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB options. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will also be available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB versions, while a device with 1TB of storage space may be in the works.

A 6.8-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support, 2200nits of brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and a hole-punch cutout in the top center is claimed to be included on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23+ is anticipated to feature a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the standard Galaxy S23 is anticipated to have a 6.1-inch FHD+ display. For security, it is anticipated that all of the models would include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W rapid charging is supported. The Galaxy S23 Plus may have a 4,700mAh battery, while the base model is anticipated to come with a 3,900mAh battery and 25W fast charging. 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port are among the available forms of connectivity. The newest One UI 5.1, which is based on Android 13, will boot the phone.

Also Read: Samsung India to Hire Around 1000 Engineers for AI, ML, IoT & Deep Learning Domains