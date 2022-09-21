Royal Enfield's Art of Motorcycling Goes Global With NFTs

Delhi: Royal Enfield, the world’s oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, today announced the launch of its NFTs featuring ten winning artworks from its ‘Art Of Motorcycling’ (AOM) programme. While art has been an intrinsic part of the Royal Enfield culture where motorcycling is a form of self-expression, ‘Art of Motorcycling’ has grown to become a movement on its own. Pursuing the brand's relentless quest for pure design, art and passion, Royal Enfield is now ready to take #ArtOfMotorcycling global by introducing an exclusive NFT collection.

Art Of Motorcycling as a platform has enabled riders and non-riders to delineate their love for motorcycling. Ten exclusive NFTs of the winning designs from the last two seasons are being introduced as NFTs to further encourage the riding community to express their art globally through a digital medium.

Speaking about this unique campaign, Puneet Sood, Global Head of Apparel Business at Royal Enfield said, “Art Of Motorcycling is intended to give designers, artists, illustrators and motorcycling enthusiasts a platform to illustrate their love for motorcycling. We are extremely proud to take this to the next level in the digital space, as we announce the launch of Royal Enfield’s first-ever NFTs to encourage this ever-growing community scale to new heights. With this launch, art created by our community can now be appreciated globally. Our first set of NFTs will feature winning artworks from the past two seasons of Art Of Motorcycling, proceeds from the sales of which go to the artists directly.”

Royal Enfield will be listing ten digital collectables, priced at INR 15,000 each, in an Ethereum-based NFT marketplace ‘Foundation’ which is a globally-trusted platform. The NFTs are accessible to anyone across the globe, post registration on the platform.

With increasing global interest in digital assets given its greater utility, the community element of NFTs is likely to grow, giving more opportunities to connect.