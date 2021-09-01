Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched, Check Price and Features

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the year's most anticipated motorcycles. The Chennai-based manufacturer's mid-size motorcycle will eventually be shown. Both the powerplant and the design of the bike will be significantly updated. And it is powered by a 349 cc engine derived from the Meteor 350, which was introduced last year. The bike will also be tuned in the same manner as the Meteor. It produces 20PS of power and 27Nm of torque.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 will have several technological upgrades. The bike's 2021 edition will include a tiny digital cluster that will display essential information such as fuel level, odometer, and trip metre. The speedometer will remain a prominent feature on the dashboard.

The Classic 350 will now have support for Turn-by-Turn Tripper Navigation, which debuted on the Meteor 350. The functionality is intended to be optional. The bike will also be outfitted with warning lights and a neutral indicator.

The bike will continue to have a vintage appearance and feel. The tank's visuals are likely to come in a variety of different colour combinations. The bike might also feature Royal Enfield's 'Make it Yours' customisation options, which were launched last year.