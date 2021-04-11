Roblox Gift Card: How To Redeem it To Get Multiple Benefits

Those who like playing games are really passionate about it. They play it with utmost concentration and also know everything about the game. What makes many gaming fans happy is getting a benefit from the gift cards or being able to get new items at a cheaper rate.

One such game that has fans hooked to it is ‘Roblox.’ You can play the game for free but certain things like accessories, upgrades and avatar stuff will require payment. The free version of the game will obviously have limited things to do while with the Paid-Premium version, other exciting things will be unlocked.

ROBLOX GIFT CARD

For the game, some will have a Roblox gift card which you can use for in-game purchase. You will need to use the card to buy the virtual currency, Robux. With this, you can purchase some premium items.

This card can be used in various ways. You can either use it at checkout or apply it in the game. This procedure needs to do on the browser and cannot be done on the app. Follow these steps to redeem your Roblox gift card.

Credit To your Account

This process doesn’t take a lot of time. You can complete this on the browser. Just follow these simple steps to add the credit to your account.

1. Open your Web Browser and Type ‘Roblox Gift Card Redemption Page’ on the search page.

2. You can use this link. (https://www.roblox.com/NewLogin?ReturnUrl=%2fgamecards%2fredeem)

3. Log into your account.

4. Enter the Gift Card PIN Code and then click on ‘Redeem.’

5. A message should appear saying ‘You have Successfully Redeemed the Gift Card.’

If the Redeem doesn’t happen, check and type again. There are chances that what you're typing might either be a lowercase character or a number. Try to type again by using a different character from what you chose before and try again.

During Check-Out

This card can be used to buy stuff in the game. Select what you want to buy and proceed to payment checkout. You can use your card here.

1. Choose ‘Redeem Roblox Card’ under Payment Type.

2. Select, ‘Continue.’

3. Enter the Gift Card PIN Code and then click on ‘Redeem.’

4. You will see the Balance. Then click, ‘Submit Order.’

Give it a few minutes. This might take a few minutes to appear on your account. After some time, you will be able to see it on your account.