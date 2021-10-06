Reliance Jio Users Unable to Connect: Check Reaction

Currently, JioDown is trending on Twitter as many Jio network customers have reported issues. This comes just one day after Facebook's major outage that resulted in WhatsApp being offline for nearly seven hours on Monday night.

On the Internet outage tracker DownDetector, there are around 4,000 reports of troubles with Jio connections and the number is rapidly climbing. According to the data on DownDetector, the problems began to be reported around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and soon more people started experiencing issues.

There has been a huge increase in Jio problems being reported. That means there may be a true connectivity issue, as over half of the reports state that there is no connectivity. The issue appears to be very broad, according to DownDetector's map of reports, with reports focused around several important cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, and Raipur.

Jio is yet to release a statement on this issue. They haven't reacted but are active on Twitter. The company's Twitter account has responded to many users who put up complaints regarding connectivity issues.

Hashtag #JioDown started trending on Twitter with many users dropping in complaints regarding connectivity issues.

