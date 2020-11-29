Reliance Jio Set To Launch Exclusive 4G Smartphone: Here’s All You Need To Know
It has be4en reported that Reliance Jio will launch a 4G Smartphone in December. The phone comes with data benefits. The phone will be launched under a collaboration deal between Reliance Jio and Vivo and will be part of the Vivo's Y series.
Here is some of the information that is being shared about the phone.
- It is being said that the phone’s price will be Rs 8,000
- The phone could also come with OTT subscriptions and shopping benefits. Jio is said to offer discounts as well.
- We might get low-cost 4G phones in partnership with Google in 2021.
- Jio is already in works to get more market deals and partnerships with brands like Lava and Karbonn.
- Reports are also saying that Bharti Airtel will launch low cost 4G phones in collaboration with brands like Vivo and Lava.
Jio has created a storm since its entry into the market. The pricing strategy of this Mukesh Ambani owned brand has put the other brands on toes. The company has earlier launched Jio-phones at really low prices. It will be interesting to see what happens this time when Jio will launch its exclusive phones.