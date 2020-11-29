Reliance Jio Set To Launch Exclusive 4G Smartphone: Here’s All You Need To Know

It has be4en reported that Reliance Jio will launch a 4G Smartphone in December. The phone comes with data benefits. The phone will be launched under a collaboration deal between Reliance Jio and Vivo and will be part of the Vivo's Y series.

Here is some of the information that is being shared about the phone.

It is being said that the phone’s price will be Rs 8,000

The phone could also come with OTT subscriptions and shopping benefits. Jio is said to offer discounts as well.

We might get low-cost 4G phones in partnership with Google in 2021.

Jio is already in works to get more market deals and partnerships with brands like Lava and Karbonn.

Reports are also saying that Bharti Airtel will launch low cost 4G phones in collaboration with brands like Vivo and Lava.

Jio has created a storm since its entry into the market. The pricing strategy of this Mukesh Ambani owned brand has put the other brands on toes. The company has earlier launched Jio-phones at really low prices. It will be interesting to see what happens this time when Jio will launch its exclusive phones.