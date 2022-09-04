Reliance Jio Expects Data Consumption to Soar After 5G Rollout

Reliance Jio is celebrating the 6th anniversary of its launch on 5th September 2022. In these 6 years, the telecom industry has registered an increase of more than 100 times in average per capita data consumption per month. According to TRAI, before the launch of Jio, every Indian customer used to use only 154 MB of data in a month. Now the data consumption figure has increased by 100 times to an astonishing level of 15.8 GB per month per subscriber. On the other hand, Jio users use about 20 GB data every month, which is much more than the industry figures.

Mukesh Ambani has announced 5G launch till Diwali. After the launch of 5G, there can be a big jump in data consumption. The recently released Ericsson Mobility Report has estimated that after the introduction of 5G, data consumption will increase by more than 2 times in the next three years. Experts believe that due to the high performance and high speed of 5G technology, new industries will flourish which will attract a large number of users. Also a sharp increase in the demand for videos is also possible. Due to which the demand for data will increase even more.

Reliance Jio's record in 4G technology and speed has been excellent. Now big plans of the company are also coming out regarding 5G. The company is mastering technologies like Connected Drones, Connected Ambulances- Hospitals, Connected Farms-Barns, Connected Schools-Colleges, Ecommerce Ease, Entertainment at Incredible Speed, Robotics, Cloud PC, Virtual Things with Immersive Technology.

When Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani launched Jio 6 years ago, no one could have guessed that within a few years of its launch, Jio would become one of the largest telecom companies not only in the country but also in the world. Today Jio occupies 36% market share in India with 41.30 million mobiles and around 7 million JioFiber customers. Its share in terms of revenue is 40.3%. Thanks to Jio's indigenous 5G technology, the picture of what changes will or can come in the coming times is visible in the achievements of the company in the last 6 years.

6 years unmatched - who benefited how much

1. Free Calling – The cost of keeping mobile is reduced

Jio has made outgoing voice calls free of cost in this country which is paying huge bills for voice calling and that too across all networks, this was the first experience for the customers. Keeping a mobile is now easier than ever. Mobile bills have also come down drastically. Jio's free outgoing calls put a lot of pressure on other operators and they also had to change their strategy and reduce the price.

2. World's cheapest data

Only data consumption is the highest in India, data prices have also fallen from the sky to the ground in the last 6 years. At the time of Jio's launch, customers in their country had to pay around Rs 250 for 1 GB data. The result of Jio's war on data prices is that today i.e. in 2022 it is getting around Rs 13. That is, the prices of data have fallen by about 95 percent within 6 years. This figure is also very special because the prices of data in the world's major economies are the lowest in India.

3. Backbone of Digital Economy - Life of E commerce

Reliance Jio remains the backbone of the Indian digital economy. The awareness gained from the government efforts and the cheap data of Jio has given life to the digital economy. At the time of Jio's launch i.e. in September 21016, only 32.64 crore transactions were done through UPI. Coming to August 2022, there was a huge increase in this, today UPI transactions are of 10.72 lakh crores. The reason is clear, in the last 6 years, not only did the broadband subscribers increase from 19.23 million (Sept 2016) to nearly 800 million (June 2022), but the average internet speed also increased by 5 times from 5.6 Mbps (March 2016) to 23.16 Mbps (April 2022). Arrived.

4. A Flood Of Unicorn Companies

Today India is home to 105 unicorn companies. Whose valuation is more than $338 billion. Whereas before the launch of Jio, there used to be only 4 unicorn companies in India. Unicorns are actually called startup companies whose net worth crosses 1 billion dollars. In the year 2021, 44 startups have made their place in the list of unicorn companies. The newly created Unicorn attributes its success to Jio. After the bumper listing of unicorn company Zomato in the stock market, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal officially thanked Jio.

5. JioPhone India's First 4G Feature Smartphone

About 500 million people in the country were using the old and expensive (for calling) 2G technology simply because they did not have the money to buy expensive phones running on 4G technology or they wanted to use the phone with buttons. Jio removed both these problems by launching 4G JioPhone at affordable rates. JioPhone proved to be the most successful mobile phone ever in the Indian market. It has sold more than 11 crore units. Jio has connected millions of marginalized people to the digital world through JioPhone.

6. JioFiber – Lockdown Ka Saathi – Work From Home – Class From Home

Jio's fiber service had emerged as a big support in the country facing the brunt of the lockdown. Imagine what would have happened to us if there was no internet in lockdown. Work from home, class from home or e-shopping JioFiber does not let any work stop with its reliable service and speed. In just three years, 70 lakh campuses have been connected to JioFiber. The culture of work from home was so liked by the companies that even after the lockdown, many companies are emphasizing on work from home only. Apart from making life easier, JioFiber is also indirectly generating employment. The numerous Internet, e-commerce, home delivery and entertainment companies that have emerged over the years have given jobs to thousands - millions.