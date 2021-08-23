Redmi 10 Prime Features, Launch Date In India, Offer Price 10K

The leading smartphone company Redmi has announced the launch of a new mobile teased to be Redmi 10 prime. Though the promotional poster did not mention the launch date, reports claim that the new Redmi 10 prime will be released on September 3, 2021.

However, immediately after the launch of the poster, the highlight features of the phone leaked. The current features are that the mobile phone has a large camera sensor, hole-punch display. There are rumours that the phone will be released with a Blue colour finish.

The Redmi 10 for the global market has a .5-inch full-HD+ AdaptiveSync display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the device comes with up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone will have a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50 MP primary shooter, 8 MP ultra-wide angle, and two 2 MP sensors for macro photography and depth sensing. Besides this, the mobile comes with an 8 MP selfie snapper with a 5,000 mAH battery.

The global price of the Redmi 10 starts at $ 179 (Rs 13,300 Indian currency) for the 4 GB Ram+64 GB internal storage and $199 (Rs 14,800) for the 4GB RAM+128 GB internal storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage phone costs $219 (approx Rs 16,283). However, we have to wait till the official launch to know about the full specifications and price of the Redmi 10 prime.