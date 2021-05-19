Realme Narzo 30 Smartphone Released: Check Price And Specifications
Realme has launched another smartphone--Realme Narzo30. In this series, the Realme Norzo 30A and Realme Norzo 30 Pro 5G smartphones are already available in the market.
In Malaysia, Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 30 model. It has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple rear camera system with 48 megapixels. Super Nightscape, Ultra 48 Megapixel Mode, Panorama, Portrait Mode, Time Lapse Photography, HDIR, Ultra Macro, AI Scene Recognition, and AI Beauty are among the camera's features.
Specifications
Display: 6.5 Inch Full HD +
RAM: 6GB
Internal Storage: 128GB
Processor: MediaTek Helio G95
Rear Camera: 48 Megapixel Primary Sensor + 2 Megapixel Monochrome Sensor + 2 Megapixel Macro Shooter
Front Camera: 16 Megapixel Sony IMX471 Selfie Camera
Battery: 5,000 mAh
SIM Support: Dual SIM + SD Card
Colors: Racing Blue, Racing Silver
Price: Rs.14,100