Realme Narzo 30 Smartphone Released: Check Price And Specifications

May 19, 2021

In the wake of the second wave intensifying in the state of Andhra Pradesh, CT scan and MRI becoming almost mandatory to gauge the impact of Covid-19 on one's physical health according to most experts. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in an attempt to ramp up the medical infrastructure in the state virtually inaugurated CT scan and MRI facilities at four teaching hospital in the state.