Realme 8s Specifications Leaked: Check Launch Date, Price In India

Realme is planning to launch its two smartphones in India as new additions to the Realme 8 series. At present, the Realme 8 series has vanilla Realme 8, the Realme 8 Pro, and the Realme 8 5G. It is reported that the company will soon launch Realme 8i and Realme 8s in India. Though nothing has been made official by the company, some information about the two smartphones had leaked recently.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said that more Realme 8 series phones are in development and he also asked the fans which model 8i or 8s did they wanted to see first. However, the Realme 8i has been a complete mystery. But, a recent leak has disclosed some features of Realme 8s.

The leaked Realme 8s design is so similar to other 8 series phones with some minor changes. This smartphone will have a triple camera system arranged in a square module alongside an LED flash. The camera setup has 64 megapixels (MP) rear camera with an ultrawide lens and a macro sensor. While the primary camera comes with a 16 MP snapper.

The volume rocker stays on the left, the SIM card tray on right and the power button has an integrated fingerprint sensor on the right as well. It is expected that the new Realme 8s will come in purple colour.

The device will be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM options with an additional 5GB virtual RAM and offers 128 GB or 256 GB storage. The smartphone will run on Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top.

To thoroughly know about the full specifications and launch price in India of the Realme 8s, we have to wait till the official confirmation.