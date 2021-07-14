Realme 5G Phones Under 10K, Says CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth stated during a webinar that the company plans to launch 5G phones in the Rs. 10,000 price range next year. In future, all the company's new devices priced above Rs. 15,000 will be 5G-only, according to the executive. With the debut of Realme X50 Pro 5G last year, the Chinese business began its 5G network in India.

Currently, in the country Realme 8 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and Realme X7 Max 5G come with the 5G network

"By 2021, we want to be India's 5G leader," Sheth said, adding that the technology will be more accessible to the public.

Also Read: This Indian Entrepreneur Is Pandemic Proofing Studios

He stated that Realme intends to debut the Realme GT series in the country in the coming quarter as part of its 5G strategy. The CEO said that there will be numerous Realme GT variants, not just one.

Sheth added during the webinar that the business plans to extend its 5G phones in the Narzo segment by launching new models this year, in addition to the launch of the Realme GT series. Realme unveiled the Realme Narzo 30 5G, its latest 5G phone in the Narzo series, last month.