CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth, who was conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Centre for the year 2019, said that Monday will be "an important occasion for him" when he will receive the prestigious honour.

As per reports on Monday, he will also launch a voice-based social media platform which was developed by his daughter Soundarya Vishagan saying it will be a "useful app" for the people.

"Tomorrow is an important occasion for me with two special landmarks. One, Dadasaheb Phalke Award being conferred upon me by the Government of India because of the love and support of the people," Rajinikanth, who left for Delhi on Sunday, said in a statement here.

The day will be equally important to him because Soundarya (who is his second daughter), who by "her independent efforts has pioneered the making of a very useful app for people called Hoote," said to be the country's "first voice-based social media platform" will be launching it here on Monday, he said.

"People can now express through their voice their thoughts, wishes, and ideas just like they do in writing in any language of their choice," he added.

