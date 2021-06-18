PUBG India Update: How To Download Battlegrounds Mobile India, Click Link

PUBG Remake, Battlegrounds Mobile India is likely to enter India soon. The pre-registration of the game has already started and more than 20 million people have registered. Players can get themselves registered on Google Play Store. South Korean tech giant and makers of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton revealed features and confirmed maps in the game. Here is the list.

Erangel

Sanhok

Miramar

Vikendi

The Vikendi Map, a part of the Beta version of BGMI and it is going to be replaced by Karakin Map in the game. In the first half of the 2021, Vikendi was removed from the PUBG Mobile and from all official PUBG’s tournament.

The Beta version of the Battlegrounds Mobile India is available on Google Play Store. Selected beta testers are only having option to download it. Know how to download Pubg India -

First open Matchmaking Menu present under the start button in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Then you will find Vikendi Map.

Click on the download button and press ok.

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK for Android 9 devices:

Battlegrounds Mobile India OBB for Android 9 devices:

