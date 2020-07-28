After banning 59 apps like TikTok, CamScanner, Shareit, UC browser, etc., the government of India banned another 47 apps of Chinese origin. The list of particular apps banned in the fresh decision is not announced. It is said that the 47 apps that have been banned in the country were operating as the cloned versions of the 59 apps that were banned near the end of June.

According to the reports, the list included Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite, VFY Lite, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, etc. Indian government has listed more than 250 Chinese apps that are screened for any breach of national security and user privacy.

After banning Tiktok, Shareit, WeChat, etc., the government of India directed the telcos to block access to all these apps as well as their associated websites shortly after announcing publicly via a press release. It also ordered Apple and Google to delete the banned apps from their app stores.

After listening to the news of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds aka PUBG going to ban in India, most of the fans of the mobile game are heartbroken. We have reports stating that most of the children being addicted to PUBG Mobile. From long time, Indian parents are demanding a ban on the popular mobile battle royale title citing its adverse effects on the mindset of children.

The loyal fans of PUBG took to social media to express their feelings. Here are some of the hilarious tweets.

