pTron Unveils Smartwatch With BT Calling Just At INR 1499/

pTron, India’s rapidly growing and leading accessories brand for the youth, introduces the fully-loaded and stylish smartwatch that covers the essentials of a smartwatch and also features Bluetooth calling and receiving function at a fraction of the price of smart watches with similar features provided by competitors.

With an ultra-slim and light design and easy-to-use health management features, the pTron Force X10 is packed with power, so that the users can keep a closer check on their health without missing on style. Lightweight and ergonomically made, Force X10 features 1.7” large HD full-touch color display offering crisp graphics and amplified brightness. The elegant 2.5D curved spherical dial rests in a premium alloy metal casing. Built to last, Force X10 has been rigorously tested to ensure it makes for a perfect and comfortable all day and night wearable accessory suitable for men, women, and teens.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “We have become the most preferred youth brand for products that are both visually appealing and value for money. With our all-new Force X10 smartwatch, we are making ground-breaking tech in the smart wearables category accessible to masses at a remarkable price point. Our Force X10 combines innovative technology with iconic design aesthetic made for the GenZ and adults alike, at a price never seen before in the category, making it the perfect accessory to fulfill one’s health, fitness & fashion goals.”

Perfect blend of style and smartness, the Force X10 with its 8 active sports modes keep track of every step, every lap, every stat, so that you crush all your fitness goals. The smartwatch allows users to monitor their blood oxygen and heart-rate on a real-time basis. The pTron Force X10 also comes with support for IP68 rating for added protection against water. Other features include Raise & Wake Display, Camera Control via Bluetooth, Sedentary Reminder, Music Control, and multiple watch faces.

The pTron Force X10 smartwatch comes with pTron’s proprietary pTron Fit+ App for Android & iOS. Intuitive & effortless the pTron Fit+ app features smooth animations and a tailored smartwatch UI that, together, allow seamless navigation for better insights into users health data.

The pTron Force X10 features four stunning colors, including Glam Black, Pure Black, Space Blue & Suede Pink that make this smartwatch a fashion statement that complements all outfits.

Force X10 is available on Amazon India at a special launch price of INR 1499/- on 4th September 2022 at 12 noon and comes with a one year warranty. As a Special Launch offer, the first 100 customers can buy Force X10 for just 99/- during the launch.