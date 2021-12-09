pTron Bassbuds Tango TWS earbuds with ENC & Movie Mode, Check Price

Hyderabad: pTron, the rapidly growing and leading maker of affordable digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand in India, announced the launch of its new ENC series wireless earbuds pTron Bassbuds Tango. With remote work and entertainment as the new norm, pTron sought to develop a next-level earbud that would deliver the highest voice quality with an additional feature to take care of GenZ’s entertainment needs. The new high-performance Wireless Earbuds, the Bassbuds Tango aims to make work and entertainment seamless by redefining phone calls and movie-watching experience.

Equipped with innovative and industry-leading DSP ENC Technology, Bassbuds Tango efficiently filters out ambient noises from the background to offer incredible sound and clearer phone calls. Redefining personal entertainment, Bassbuds Tango’s dedicated Movie-mode feature ensures zero lag between audio and visuals for an extraordinary long movie and binge-watch session.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron, said: "Bassbuds Tango is the ultimate work & play accessory keeping in mind the demanding lifestyle of the GenZ. The ENC Technology with Movie mode feature, Bassbuds Tango redefines style and convenience in an all-in-one trendy design. This gadget is such an asset for people who desire outstanding sound and connectivity from truly wireless earbuds by the day be it busy city roads or home-office space, and their entertainment buddy by the night with the low latency movie mode and long battery life, all in an affordable price tag”.

The all-new Bassbuds Tango boasts the latest BT5.1 connection with 1-step pairing for fast and seamless connectivity and zero falters. With a 32-bit DSP processor FPU, built-in AAC codec for Hi-Fi audio, and acoustic echo cancellation the Bassbuds Tango packs a punch with its 13mm BASS boosted drivers. Offering ultimate true-wireless experience, the earbuds also feature intuitive smart touch control that allows easy toggling between music and dedicated movie mode, control music/calls, and activate the smartphone’s voice assistant with just a few easy taps. Packed in a chic minimal aesthetic with a trendy design and matt-finish body, the earbuds are IPX4 certified for sweat and water and come in a comfortable to carry 400mAh charging case with smooth rounded edges offering 20Hours of total playback. The charging case also features a convenient Type C port that efficiently offers 3Hrs of playback on the earbuds with just 10mins of charging.

The pTron Bassbuds Tango TWS earbuds are available in two colour variants on Amazon India – Active Black and Stone White for a price of Rs. 1299/- and comes with one year warranty.