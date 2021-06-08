Poco M3 Pro 5G Phone: Check India Price, Specifications, Camera Features

Poco M3 Pro 5G launched in India today. In the United States, this will be Poco's first 5G smartphone. The Poco M3 Pro 5G was released globally last month and will be unveiled exclusively online. Due to the Covid-19 situation in the country at the time, Poco had to postpone all of its India launches in May. Poco M3 Pro 5G and Poco F3 GT will be released in India in the next few weeks, according to the company.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is likely to be the company's mid-range smartphone, competing with the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S, and Realme 8 Pro

Expected Price

In India, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is estimated to cost around Rs 15,000. Pricing starts at Euro 180 in global markets (around Rs 16,100). The Poco M3 Pro 5G price in India is expected to be 17,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, as per sources.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Specifications and Features:

The Poco M3 Pro 5G India variant is likely to have similar features as the worldwide version of the phone. A 6.5-inch FHD LCD DotDisplay with 1100 nits brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate should be included in the smartphone. The screen will have a DynamicSwitch feature that will allow it to transition between multiple refresh rates based on what is running on it.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage will power the Poco M3 Pro 5G. Users will be able to utilise a microSD card to expand their storage.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is expected to come with a triple rear camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens for photos. For selfies, it should have an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs MIUI 12, which is based on Android 11. It will most likely have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It comes with a fingerprint sensor on the side and a 3.5mm headphone jack.