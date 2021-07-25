PM Modi Praises AP Software Engineer Sai Praneeth In His Mann Ki Baat

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised a software engineer living in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh for his efforts to help farmers by providing weather-related information in the local language, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio programme. The Prime Minister mentioned B. Sai Praneeth, who calls himself the 'Andhra Pradesh Weatherman' had observed that due to inclement weather, farmers of his area had to suffer huge losses.

He had a keen interest in meteorology and decided to use his passion and his talent for the welfare of farmers, Modi said. He purchases weather data from various sources, analyses them, translates them into local language and disseminates the necessary information to farmers. Sai Praneeth also gives guidance on the dos and don'ts for different climate conditions, especially for protection from floods, storms and lightning," the Prime Minister said.

The 24-year-old youth had done B. Tech in electrical engineering from Anna University observed that farmers were suffering losses due to unseasonal rains, sudden changes in weather and natural calamities. He felt if they had access to some advanced information about the weather, they could be saved from losses.

He also opened accounts on social media platforms and began to post weather information and analysis in Telugu. Sai Praneeth's work was also featured on The UN Habitat Journal's site last month.

