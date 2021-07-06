Paytm Offers 50 Crore Cashback: Conditions Apply

Is there anyone who does not know about Paytm? Obviously, a big No. The mobile payment application was initially in the form of a wallet but later updated to Paytm Bank providing a number of facilities to its customers.

However, six years after the launch of the Digital India platform, the leading electronic payment company has announced a special offer. It has set aside Rs 50 crore to provide rewards in the form of cashback to traders and consumers. Paytm claims that every person who does a transaction via the app will be benefitted.

It is learned that the program will be implemented in 200 districts across the country. Paytm further said that it would conduct special drives in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

The company stated that the traders have played a key role in making Digital India a great success with the extensive use of digital payment tools. It said that the company will also announce rewards for those who do highest number of transactions through the app till Diwali.

The customers can receive a cashback offer on every transaction made by scanning the QR code at the stores to make payments.