Panasonic 4K USB Camera solutions to enhance

New Delhi: Panasonic India - a leading diversified technology company, today launched a range of unique 4K resolution USB Camera solutions to enhance workplace communications and provide an experience of in-person video interactions. With virtual and video communications becoming the dominant form of interaction today, these USB camera solutions have been designed for enterprises, SMEs, MSMEs, SoHos, institutions and for professionals working from home. Easy-to-deploy through USB interface, these cameras can be easily installed on Windows, Mac OS, Android OS, and Linux and are compatible with all cloud based solutions. The cameras will be available through Panasonic distributors and system integrators, at a starting price of INR 99,999.

The new range of conference cameras include four models i.e., KX-VDW120SX, KX-VDW200SX, KX-VDW500SX, and KX-VDW300SX equipped with the unique 4K resolution and comes with auto framing and speaker tracking capabilities. The auto-framing in USB cameras is implemented with intelligent video analysis and electronic pan-tilt-zoom (ePTZ) technology with a maximum field view angle up to 110°, which automatically frames all participants in the meeting room ensuring a personalized and interactive experience. The speaker tracking is implemented with audio positioning and an intelligent face detection feature that tracks the user in the room while speaking, giving the user the flexibility to move around during calls. This solution is an ideal option for clear, fluent and easy communication, empowering businesses and leaders to effortlessly connect and communicate with clients and employees whether in office or at home.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vijay Wadhawan, Director, System Solutions Division, Panasonic India said, “With hybrid working models becoming a new reality, organizations are looking for efficient video conference solutions that helps bridge the gap between the virtual and real world. Industry reports further validates the surge in demand for videoconference solutions and estimates that by 2023, 50% of all videoconference room systems will be Android/Windows-based appliances rather than traditional video codecs. Keeping that in mind, we at Panasonic, have launched USB cameras to offer quality, efficient and faster video conferencing solutions. Customized to suit varied business requirements across institutions, enterprises, business leaders working from home, virtual classrooms, to name a few; these value-proposition cameras will help optimize work spaces and enable a seamless communication experience, which is the need of the hour.”

Features and model details:

KX-VDW120SX

Ability to capture high-quality 4K video with 30fps having a maximum field of view up to 110°

Supports auto framing function based on intelligent image algorithm

Equipped with a standard USB 3.0 Type-C interface

Built-in MIC audio input

EPTZ function, can be manually adjusted through remote

Operating System Windows7/8/10, MacOS, AndroidOS, Linux

KX-VDW500SX

All-in-one design with built-in camera, microphone, speaker

110° ultra-wide FOV with no distortion, full coverage of the whole meeting room

Implemented with intelligent video analysis and EPTZ technology, able to automatically frame meeting

4K Ultra HD video @30FPS, brings super clear video experience

Built-in high-sensitive omnidirectional microphone, up to 5 meters of sound pickup distance, support Automatic Noise Suppression (ANS), Acoustic Echo Canceller (AEC) and Automatic Gain Control (AGC).

Built-in speaker perfect for small to medium sized conference rooms

Compact design, USB driver free, easy connection and quick installation, plug and play

Compatible with Windows7/8/10, Android, iOS, etc. Supports various video conference software's

KX-VDW200SX

Equipped with tracking camera having a 2MP, 1/2.8” Exmor CMOS sensor that supports 12x optical & digital zoom; up to 72.5° Fov

Full view EPTZ 4K camera: 1/2.5”Exmor CMOS, 8.57MP; 4x optical zoom, up to 98° Fov

HDMI, USB2.0, 3G-SDI and network interface, Max support 1080p60

Support MJPEG/H.264/H.265 video coding

Combined with speech locating technology and automatic face detection and recognition algorithm, accurate locating of the speaker

Support echo elimination

Full view EPTZ to achieve automatic framing, intelligent to select all participants.

