Oppo Reno 8 5G, Reno 8 Pro 5G Launch Date In India, Price and Specifications

Oppo will unveil the new Reno 8 series in India on July 18. The Reno 8 series will include two premium smartphones, the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro 5G.

Based on sources, Oppo Reno 8 pricing in India will begin at Rs 29,999. Users will receive 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for the price. Oppo Reno 8 5G 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models will be available for Rs 31,999 and Rs 33,990, respectively.

In contrast, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. According to the source, the Reno 8 Pro 5G would cost Rs 44,990.

Here are the specifications of the Reno series phones:

Battery: Both smartphones will include a 4500 mAh battery with support for 80W rapid charging.

Processor: The Reno 8 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, but the Reno 8 Pro 5G will be powered by a Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC.

Camera: Reno 8 Pro 5G will include a triple-camera configuration on the rear. It will be equipped with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

The Reno 8 5G will sport the same 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera and a 2MP macro camera as the Reno 8 but will lack an ultrawide sensor. The Reno 8 5G will instead include a 2MP depth sensor. Both phones will sport a 32MP front camera for selfies.

Display: Reno 8 5G will sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Reno 8 Pro 5G will have a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

Android: Both phones will run on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1