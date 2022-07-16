Oppo Reno 8 5G, Reno 8 Pro 5G Launch Date In India, Price and Specifications
Oppo will unveil the new Reno 8 series in India on July 18. The Reno 8 series will include two premium smartphones, the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro 5G.
Based on sources, Oppo Reno 8 pricing in India will begin at Rs 29,999. Users will receive 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for the price. Oppo Reno 8 5G 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models will be available for Rs 31,999 and Rs 33,990, respectively.
In contrast, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. According to the source, the Reno 8 Pro 5G would cost Rs 44,990.
Here are the specifications of the Reno series phones:
Battery: Both smartphones will include a 4500 mAh battery with support for 80W rapid charging.
Processor: The Reno 8 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, but the Reno 8 Pro 5G will be powered by a Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC.
Also Read: Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu Defeats Saena Kawakami, Enters Finals
Camera: Reno 8 Pro 5G will include a triple-camera configuration on the rear. It will be equipped with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.
- The Reno 8 5G will sport the same 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera and a 2MP macro camera as the Reno 8 but will lack an ultrawide sensor. The Reno 8 5G will instead include a 2MP depth sensor. Both phones will sport a 32MP front camera for selfies.
Display: Reno 8 5G will sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Reno 8 Pro 5G will have a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.
Android: Both phones will run on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1
The #OPPOReno8Series sets a new benchmark with the self developed World’s First 6nm imaging processor. The Dual Flagship Sony camera delivers an unprecedented night portrait shooting experience. Now capture 4K Ultra Night Video! Launching on 18th July, 6 PM!
— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 15, 2022