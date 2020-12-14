Oppo Reno 5G Specifications, Price in India

Oppo has launched Reno 5 5G and the Reno 5 Pro 5G phones in China. The phone will be available for pre-order from December 18.

The Reno 5 5G comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD + OLED display, 90Hz refresh rate and 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The processor is Snapdragon 765G. It has an impressive storage capacity of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The camera is a quad rear camera setup 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-MP ultra-wide sensor, 2-MP macro shooter and 2-megapixel portrait shooter. The front camera comes with 32 MP sensors. The phone comes with a 4,300mAh battery.

Coming to the price of the phone, Oppo Reno 5 5G (8GB RAM and 128GB storage model) starts at CNY 2,699 that is about Rs 30,400 in Indian money.

The Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD + OLED display, 90Hz refresh rate and screen-to-body-ratio of 92.1 percent. It has a 4,350mAh battery.

The Reno 5 Pro 5G (8GB RAM and 128GB storage model) costs at CNY 3,399 which roughly comes to Rs 38,200.