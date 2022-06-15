Oppo K10 5g Smartphone Specifications, Offers and Price In India

Oppo recently launched a new mobile phone, the Oppo K10 5G smartphone, which is now available in India. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart, mainstream retail shops, and the Oppo Online Store.

Price and offers

The Oppo K10 5G is currently available in one model, which costs Rs 17,499. Customers who buy the K10 5G from Flipkart or Oppo Online Store can get a no-cost EMI for up to three months, as well as a Rs 1,500 flat discount on SBI Debit/Credit Cards and EMI transactions, Axis Bank Debit/Credit Cards, and EMI transactions, Bank of Baroda Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Debit/Credit Card EMI transactions.

Features:

Colour options: Midnight Black and Ocean Blue.

Battery: 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W SUPERVOOCTM charging technology.

The Oppo K10 5G is one of the thinnest 5G smartphones on the market. The smartphone has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset that can support up to 7 5G bands. It includes 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and supports up to 5GB of additional RAM. A dual-stereo speaker is also included with the smartphone.

Camera: Oppo K10 5G has a 48MP AI dual camera configuration. The smartphone has an 8MP camera for video calls and selfies.

Android: The gadget runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.