OPPO INNO DAY 2020 On Nov.17: OPPO To Launch Three Innovative Concept Products

OPPO announced it is set to hold its annual OPPO INNO DAY on November 17, 2020, in Shenzhen, China under the theme of “Leap into the Future”. The event will reveal OPPO’s latest thinking and breakthroughs in the era of the Internet of Experience.

Tony Chen, OPPO Founder and CEO, as well as Levin Liu, OPPO Vice President and Head of OPPO Research Institute will deliver keynote speeches to share updates about the company’s technology vision and business philosophy for the new era, and unveil three concept products.

First kicked off back in 2019, OPPO INNO DAY has become a signature event for the company to share key technological insights whilst exploring the possibilities of future technology. Last year, OPPO put forward the idea of intelligent connectivity. This year, the concept is updated as the Internet of Experience. OPPO believes intelligent connectivity is just the foundation, whereas the Internet of Experience, namely the convergence of things beyond simple connections, will be the future.

Meanwhile, a number of gadgets, including smart watch, 5G CPE, and AR glasses have been demonstrated along with exciting innovative achievements in the area of flash charging, 5G, imaging, and software optimization. Even more innovative technologies will be showcased this year.

To have a compelling look at the cutting-edge innovation, join us and together leap into the future on November 17. For more information about OPPO INNO DAY 2020, please visit https://events.oppo.com/en/innoday2020/.