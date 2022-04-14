OPPO F21 Pro Sale from April 15, Check Offers

Bangalore: OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, announces the sale of its much-awaited OPPO F21 Pro and OPPO F21 Pro 5G. Priced at INR 22,900, the OPPO F21 Pro will go on sale from 15th April 2022 and the OPPO F21 Pro 5G priced at INR 26,999, will go on sale from 21st April 2022. The OPPO Enco Air2 Pro will also be available for INR 3,499. Bundled with exciting launch offers the products will be available across mainline retailers and online platforms.

The F21 Pro offers a professional portrait photography experience with its 32MP flagship-grade Sony IMX709 RGBW selfie sensor that comes with innovative features like the AI Portrait Enhancement, Bokeh Flare Portrait and Selfie HDR. The handset is equipped with the segment-first 2MP Microlens that provides 15x/30x magnification. The F21 Pro sports the industry-first Fibreglass-Leather design and an orbit light that encircles the Microlens. The smartphone is available in two colours Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black.

The F21 Pro 5G comes with 64MP main camera, a 16-megapixel front camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro triple camera unit. The smartphone also comes with features like Dual View Video, AI Scene Enhancement, Bokeh Flare Portrait and Selfie HDR. It is the slimmest 5G phone in F series that comes in a matte finish with a subtle glittery appearance and creates an iridescent and prismatic effect of six colours. It is available in two colours - Rainbow Spectrum & Cosmic Black.

Additionally, the smartphones pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM and that can be augmented by an additional 5GB storage capacity.

OFFLINE OFFERS

Customers can avail attractive offers from 15th April 2022 to 21st April 2022

· The new OPPO F21 Pro Series will be available with attractive schemes and offers. Customers can avail upto 10% Cashback from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Standard Chartered, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda Credit Cards and many more. They will also be able to avail No Cost EMI upto 06 months on all bank cards.

· Customers can also opt for ‘Easy to Own finance scheme’ offers by Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, HDB Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Consumer Finance, Mahindra Finance, Zest Money etc. Customers can also avail One EMI cashback with IDFC First Bank.

· Customers can avail an assured buyback offer of up to 70% via OPPO Upgrade if they wish to upgrade from their old phone to the new F21 Pro Series. They can also get up to INR 2000 exchange bonus for their old device of any brand & an additional INR 1000 loyalty bonus in exchange of an OPPO device.

· As part of the introductory offer, customers can get an OPPO M32 neckband at INR 1499

· Loyal OPPO users can get One Time Screen Replacement for 180 days. This covers any screen damage on F21 series within 180 days of activation, Customer is eligible for a free screen replacement from nearby authorized service centre. The offer can be easily availed using the My OPPO’s application

For more information visit your nearby store.

ONLINE OFFERS

Customers can avail the lucrative offers from 12th April 2022 to 21st April

· Customers can avail of no-cost EMI up to 6 months with leading banks & 10% cashback (up to INR 2500) on leading banks Credit Cards/ Debit Cards/ Credit Card EMI. Offers are available with SBI (Amazon only) and Bank of Baroda from 12th to 14th April, 2022 and with HDFC(Amazon only), ICICI (Amazon only) and Bank of Baroda from 15th April, 2022 onwards

· Customers can also get up to INR 2000 exchange bonus in exchange for their old device from any brand & an exchange bonus of INR 3000 for loyal OPPO users

· Loyal OPPO users can also get One Time Screen Replacement for 180 days. This covers accidental damage, water damage or any other type of damage. The offer can be easily availed using OPPO’s My OPPO’s application