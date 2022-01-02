OPPO Enco M32 Wireless Earphones Features, Price in India

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has announced that the OPPO Enco M32 neckband-style wireless headphones will be available in India on January 5. It will replace the OPO Enco M31 from last year, but with improvements in certain departments.

Features

1. The new model has somewhat bigger 10mm drivers than the previous generation, which had 9.2mm. It has an IP55 rating for dust and water protection rather than just IPX5 for water resistance.

2. The neckband contains three buttons and has a dual-device quick-switching capability.

3. The earphones may work with both Android and iOS. They have a 10 mm dynamic driver, low-latency mode, dual-device rapid switching, and a USB Type-C charging connector.

4. According to the firm, they can provide up to 20 hours of playback after only 10 minutes of charge. According to OPPO, the earbuds may be used for music playback for up to 28 hours.

Meanwhile, OPPO has begun to distribute the ColorOS 12 stable upgrade for the OPPO Reno 6 5G and OPPO Reno 5 5G as planned.

The update is currently only available in a few locations. However, the business expects to expand the deployment to new areas in the near future.