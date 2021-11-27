OnePlus RT and Buds Z2 TWS Earphones India Launch Date

The most awaited OnePlus RT and Buds Z2 TWS will be launched in India on December 16. According to GSM Arena, the OnePlus 9RT has Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 6.62′′ FullHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen, Android 11-based ColorOS 12, a 50MP triple camera, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging.

The OnePlus Buds Z2, have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an 11mm dynamic driver in each bud. The TWS supports Dolby Atmos and is IP55 certified. According to GSM Arena, the Buds Z2 can deliver up to five hours of playback with ANC activated and up to seven hours without it.

According to reports, the charging case can provide up to 38 hours of endurance, and thanks to Warp Charge, a short 10-minute charge can provide users with up to five hours of listening time.