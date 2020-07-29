OnePlus's new mid-range offering, the OnePlus Nord is now available for Amazon India pre-orders. Only the 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM models are available for pre-ordering today at 12 pm on Amazon and the 6 GB RAM model will be on sale sometime in September. It is not possible to make pre-orders on the OnePlus.in app, so only the Amazon.in website allows users to pre-book the smartphone in advance.

The price of OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 24,999 onwards and it is offered in two colours - Blue Marble and Gray Onyx. The sale of smartphone will start on Amazon India from August 4. There is no need to wait for the other two variants which include 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, as well as 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage options priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999.

Special Discount:

Users can get special pre-order offers on Amazon - An instant discount of Rs 2,000 on American Express cards, up to Rs 12,400 off on sale, and no-cost EMI options on selected cards. There is also an immediate five percent discount on HSBC cashback card.

OnePlus Nord Specifications:

The dual SIM(Nano) OnePlus Nord has a 90Hz refresh rate display, a quad camera setup at the back led by the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth shooter, a large 4115mAh battery with the WarpCharge30T fast charging. A fully discharged battery will charge up to 70% in 30 minutes. It is powered by Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

The phone comes with a dual selfie camera setup at the front and it comprises of a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor. This has a large f/1.75 aperture and optical image stabilization. For selfies, the OnePlus Nord comes with a dual punch hole camera that includes 32 MP main sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor.

The smartphone runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5 and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.