OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Price, Specifications and Launch Date In India

OnePlus has announced the launch date of the long-awaited OnePlus Nord 2T 5G smartphone in India, with prices starting at Rs 28,999. The OnePlus Nord 2T is the first addition to Nord's number series since the release of the OnePlus Nord 2.

Here are more details regarding the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G:

Launch Date:

On July 5, at 12 p.m., the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be available in India.

Where can you get the phone?

The phone will be accessible on the OnePlus Store App, Amazon, OnePlus Experience Shops, and authorized partner retailers are all available.

RAM:

The devices will be available in two RAM and storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Price: RS 28,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. ICICI credit and debit card holders will be eligible for an instant bank discount of Rs 1500 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Shops, and other major offline partner retailers from July 5th to July 11th. Users of ICICI credit and debit cards can also get no-cost EMI for up to three months until the end of July.

Colors:

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will come in two colour options: Gray Shadow and Jade Fog.

One Plus Nord 2T 5G Specifications:

Display: Full HD + AMOLED 6.43-inch display

Processor: Media Tek Dimensity 1300 chipset

Camera:

At the back, there are three cameras: a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS capability, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone has a 32MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

Battery:

4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Android:

Android 12 based Color OS 12.1