New Delhi: The wait is over! The OnePlus officially launched its flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 5G at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The OnePlus 11 5G is packed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a QHD+ AMOLED screen, 3rd Gen Hasselblad cameras, super-fast charging.

The OnePlus 11 comes with a 6.7-inch 2K (QHD+) Flexible AMOLED display that uses LTPO 3.0 technology. The screen will have an adaptive refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. It is is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The display supports HDR and Dolby Vision with tough Gorilla Glass 7 protection. The phone also comes with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging. It runs Android 13 based OxygenOS on top.

The price of the OnePlus 11 5G in India is Rs 56,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. The flagship offering is available in 12GB/256GB variants. These variants will cost you Rs 61,999.

The pre-orders for the OnePlus 11 5G will begin today, however the online sale will commence on Valentine Day, February 14. It will be listed on e-commerce site Amazon as well as OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, and other retailers

