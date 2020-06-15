OnePlus 8 Pro Sale Starts Today In India At 12 Noon Via Amazon And OnePlus Site
HYDERABAD: OnePlus 8 Pro will be available for the purchase in India starting 12pm today (June 15) via Amazon and OnePlus.in. Most of the people are eagerly waiting to buy OnePlus 8 Pro and it will be available only in limited quantities. The smartphone was launched alongside the Oneplus 8 and was originally planned to go on sale on May 29. But, it was delayed due to initial production and supply hiccups.
This is the first sale of OnePlus 8 Pro in India.The price of the phone starts at Rs 54,999 and it goes up to Rs 59,999. The phone comes in three colour variants - Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue colour. The price of OnePlus 8 Pro which has 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is Rs. 54,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is sold at Rs. 59,999.
One Plus 8 Pro specifications and features:
- The phone comes with a display of 6.78-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz display.
- An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM is used.
- The smartphone works on the Operating System - Android 10 with OxygenOS
- The camera features are: 48-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX689 sensor, 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.44 aperture, 3x hybrid zoom and 30x Digital Zoom 5-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture, 4K video at 60 fps and 16-megapixel front camera with Sony IMX471 sensor. An in-display fingerprint sensor is also available on the phone.
- The smartphone comes with 4,510mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging, 30W Wireless fast charging and Wireless reverse charging support.
- Connectivity options on One Plus 8 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.
The OnePlus 8 price is set at Rs. 41,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration and a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively. Customers purchasing OnePlus 8 Pro can get Rs. 3,000 instant discount on SBI cards and EMI transactions as well as Jio benefits worth up to Rs. 6,000.