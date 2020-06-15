HYDERABAD: OnePlus 8 Pro will be available for the purchase in India starting 12pm today (June 15) via Amazon and OnePlus.in. Most of the people are eagerly waiting to buy OnePlus 8 Pro and it will be available only in limited quantities. The smartphone was launched alongside the Oneplus 8 and was originally planned to go on sale on May 29. But, it was delayed due to initial production and supply hiccups.

This is the first sale of OnePlus 8 Pro in India.The price of the phone starts at Rs 54,999 and it goes up to Rs 59,999. The phone comes in three colour variants - Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue colour. The price of OnePlus 8 Pro which has 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is Rs. 54,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is sold at Rs. 59,999.

One Plus 8 Pro specifications and features:

The phone comes with a display of 6.78-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz display.

An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM is used.

The smartphone works on the Operating System - Android 10 with OxygenOS

The camera features are: 48-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX689 sensor, 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.44 aperture, 3x hybrid zoom and 30x Digital Zoom 5-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture, 4K video at 60 fps and 16-megapixel front camera with Sony IMX471 sensor. An in-display fingerprint sensor is also available on the phone.

The smartphone comes with 4,510mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging, 30W Wireless fast charging and Wireless reverse charging support.

Connectivity options on One Plus 8 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The OnePlus 8 price is set at Rs. 41,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration and a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively. Customers purchasing OnePlus 8 Pro can get Rs. 3,000 instant discount on SBI cards and EMI transactions as well as Jio benefits worth up to Rs. 6,000.