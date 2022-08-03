OnePlus 10T and iQOO 9T 5G Launched in India: Comparison of Flagship Phones

A day after the iQOO 9T 5G phone’s debut in the Indian market, OnePlus 10T was launched globally on Wednesday. Both the phones are powered with India’s first commercially available Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. This chip is not exclusive to only these two devices. Asus ROG Phone 6 also runs on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. iQOO is a Vivo spin-off, and the phone offers mind-blowing specs. The OnePlus 10T phone is expected to be the most powerful OnePlus yet.

Here’s a quick look at these two newly launched flagship phones :



OnePlus 10T

The flagship phone from OnePlus will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The triple camera module on its back has a primary 50-megapixel sensor, along with an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Surprisingly, you’ll miss Hasselblad branding on the camera assembly. The OnePlus 10T 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup that will be headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor.



The Never Settle brand phone boasts of a 4660mAh battery that has support for 150W fast charging. The Smart Battery Health Algorithm tracks and controls the maximum charging current being delivered to the device.

In an effort to give massive memory to its mainstream flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10T 5G gives you a massive 16 GB RAM. It also means the OnePlus 10T 5G can suspend over 35 applications at once to give the user a lag free smartphone experience.

The features which make OnePlus 10T 5G pretty much the flagship of 2022 are futuristic 5G support, an amazing display, top of the line speakers, and of course, OxygenOS.

iQOO 9T

The 5G phone, which is called Legend Edition, ticks all the right boxes. The phone camera offers sharp and vivid colours. The camera is good as it can take pics even in low light photography. Modelled on iQOO 9 Pro, the OnePlus 10T challenger has a dual layered glossy surface on the back with Kevlar-like finish surrounding the phone’s three sensors which gives the phone a distinct dual tone look.

The phone is priced at Rs 49,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Since iQOO has a partnership with BMW M Motorsport, one of the models of the iQOO 9T features BMW M’s iconic tri-colour racing stripes logo on the back. iQOO 9T offers a 4700 mAh battery, which is roughly the same as was shown in the OnePlus 10T specifications.