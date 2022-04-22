OnePlus 10 Specs Leaked, Check Features

OnePlus has had a busy few months with a slew of new products in a variety of markets. Last month, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer unveiled the OnePlus 10 Pro, its first flagship model for 2022. The OnePlus Ace smartphone was also unveiled at an event in China yesterday, and it is expected to be released in India as the OnePlus 10R very soon. The company is currently working on a new flagship gadget. The vanilla OnePlus Plus 10 phone's features and leaks have now been revealed.

OnePlus is testing two prototypes of the forthcoming gadget with two distinct chipsets — the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, according to a fresh report from GSMArena. The company hasn't specified which chipset would be used in the final product.

Expected Features For The Oneplus 10

The screen on the OnePlus 10 smartphone is likely to be identical to that on the OnePlus 10 Pro, except for the resolution. The OnePlus 10 will also feature a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, although it will only support FHD+ resolution.

According to the report, the Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 have nearly identical performance levels. However, the 8 Gen 1+ has yet to indicate what kind of performance bump it may provide. The smartphone will be available in the same RAM and storage configurations as the Pro model, namely 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

A 50MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor are rumoured to be included in the OnePlus 10's triple back camera configuration. For selfies and video calls, the gadget is said to sport a 3MP front camera.

According to the source, the forthcoming device would be the first OnePlus phone to do away with the alert slider. The alert slider is a physical switch that allows you to change the device's settings without having to unlock it.