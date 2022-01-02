OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Date

The most awaited OnePlus 10 Pro is gearing up to hit the stands this month. An new official-looking teaser video has surfaced online, indicating that the smartphone will be launched on January 11. According to GSM Arena, a purported promo for the gadget has been leaked in China, revealing the suspected exact unveiling date.

The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU and will run Android 12. According to the 3C certification, the OnePlus 10 Pro with model number NE2210 can produce 7.3 amps at 11V.

It translates to an incredible 80W quick charging speed. So far, the fastest charging speed supported by OnePlus devices is 65W. According to the source, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the quickest charging OnePlus device with 80W fast charging capabilities.

Aside from that, the phone was previously said to have a 5,000mAh battery. It will be able to charge wirelessly at a rate of 50W. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is most likely to power the gadget. According to a recent source, the smartphone would have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution.

The screen will be curved on both sides and will include a hole-punch cutout in the upper left corner. In June, OnePlus revealed that it has opted to further integrate with and combine with its sibling smartphone brand OPPO in order to produce superior products. Previously, Lau stated in an official forum comment that it will also help them to be more efficient, such as offering faster and more stable software updates to OnePlus users.