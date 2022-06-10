OnePlus 10 Launch Date, Specifications, Price In India

OnePlus is getting ready to launch a new premium 5G smartphone, the OnePlus 10, soon, based on reports. The company may launch the vanilla OnePlus 10 smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. If the reports are true, the smartphone will join the OnePlus 10 Pro and the recently released OnePlus 10R in the lineup.

As of now, the company has not revealed any details about the smartphone, but reports suggest that it will be released in the second half of 2022. According to reports, the OnePlus 10 will share the majority of its specifications with the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the company may also remove its iconic alert slider from the upcoming device.

Here are the rumored specifications of the OnePlus 10 smartphone:

Display: 6.7- inch FHD + AMOLED

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Storage: 8GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage

Camera: 50MP primary sensor, 16 MP ultrawide sensor, and 2MP macro sensor.

Battery: 4,800maAh with 150W fast charging

Android: Android 12 based Color OS 12