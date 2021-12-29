OnePlus 10 Launch Date, Specifications

OnePlus is slated to debut its next iconic mobile, the 'OnePlus 10 Pro,' on January 4, and pre-registration for the phone has already begun in China.

Pete Lau, OPPO's chief product officer, and OnePlus CEO, previously stated that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in January 2022.

Specifications:

1. The OnePlus 10 Pro will include an LTPO 2.0 display, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and 80W of quick charging capabilities.

2. The screen will be curved on both sides and will include a hole-punch cutout in the upper left corner.

3. A 48MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3.3x optical zoom will be included in the smartphone's camera system. The phone will have an upgraded 32MP front camera sensor for selfies.

4. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Android 12 operating system. As the firm said a few months ago, it will be the first handset to offer a combined experience of ColorOS and OxygenOS.