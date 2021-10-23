One Plus Watch Limited Edition for Harry Potter Fans: Check Features and Price in India

A magical gift for Harry Potter lovers in India is the limited-edition OnePlus x Harry Potter smartwatch. This comes as exciting news for all the wizarding fans out there.

Inspired by 'The Harry Potter books,' OnePlus introduced a limited-edition, India-only smartwatch with cutting-edge technology and a dash of enchantment. It went on sale on October 21 for Rs 16,999 (original price: Rs 19,999), a small premium over their usual smartwatch rates.

It's genuine Potterhood merch with a tech spin. There will be a lot of Harry Potter references in this one. Even the box is magical. You must remember Diagon Alley, the magnificent market entrance. The brick-wall-shaped watch-box splits open horizontally instead of vertically, like a regular box does, to imitate the scenario where the brick wall systematically crumbles, opening a door for Harry and Hagrid in Harry Potter first movie.

The OnePlus Harry Potter smartwatch is equipped with the company's WarpCharge technology, which provides a day's worth of battery life in just five minutes of charging. It may also last approximately 14 days on a single charge. The best part is the dial themes which lets you choose between Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw, or even Hogwarts. The strap comes with the Hogwarts logo engraved on it.

Let’s get on to the specs. It tracks your fitness, while also monitoring your heart rate, stress levels, and blood oxygen levels (SpO2). The smartwatch is also water-resistant to 5ATM + IP684 standards (up to 50 metres for 10 minutes).