Now You Can Edit Your Tweets, Conditions Apply

The microblogging site, Twitter, announced that they are working to introduce an edit button. The much-awaited Edit Tweet function allows users to edit their tweets for 30 minutes after they are sent. However, it appears that the company will now limit the number of times users may update their tweets.

According to TechCrunch, users will be able to edit their tweets up to five times in a 30-minute period. The number may be sufficient for users to rectify errors by adding photos, videos, or hashtags.

The business also stated that it might adjust the restriction and duration in the future based on user behavior. The 'Edit Tweet' tool is still under testing and is only available to Twitter Blue subscribers. It went on to explain that the function will be first available to New Zealand residents.

The updated tweets will have an icon, timestamp, and label so that users can clearly identify what changes have been made to the original tweet. Twitter said it is testing the functionality with a small group of users to see how it works.

