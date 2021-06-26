Now, Instagram Users Can Post Photos, Videos Via Desktop

Instagram always comes up with some crazy updates. Facebook owned photo sharing app is planning to come up with a feature that would create posts using the web browser on a desktop computer. This test feature went live on Thursday for some users.

An Instagram spokesperson confirmed the test to TechCrunch saying, "We know that many people access Instagram from their computer. To improve that experience, we are now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser."

Users may see if the test is live in their browser by going to Instagram and looking for a new plus icon in the icon tray on the top right.

The test isn't open to everyone, and it's limited to the people who want to make postings for the main feed. Instagram's latest desktop offering is the new test feature, which comes after the site brought the ability to read stories on the web in 2017 and added direct messaging to desktop late last year.

Instagram is also reportedly testing new controls to allow users to add specific topics as interest for their Suggested Posts. Users will get the ability to ‘snooze’ these posts entirely from the feed for 30 days.