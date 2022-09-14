Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Offers 4G Feature With in-built Wireless Earbuds

New Delhi: – HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio – a new 4G feature phone that celebrates the XpressMusic heritage and comes with in-built wireless earbuds that are stored and charged within the phone itself. The innovative design is paired with loudspeakers, audio control buttons, and a big battery to bring you seamless audio for any situation.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones said: “We are elated at the great response received for Nokia 8210 4G , Nokia 2660 Flip from our fans . The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is the latest addition in our Nokia Classics portfolio. The new phone delivers audio freedom through game-changing design. It takes the most-loved features of Nokia 5310 and makes it even better by integrating wireless earbuds, boosting the battery, having dedicated audio control keys, and 4G. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is designed for music lovers and the millions of people around the world who rely on feature phones for daily communication and are experiencing the rapid 4G takeover of 2G and 3G networks.”

Great sound and game-changing earbuds you store in the phone

Whether you’re using the phone speaker, loudspeaker or wireless Nokia XpressAudio earbuds, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio meets any audio needs throughout the day. Dedicated music buttons make playback easy, the in-built MP3 player stores thousands of your songs 3, and wireless FM radio keeps you in the loop at home or on the move, as well as delivering great sound.

The detachable wireless earbuds deliver on convenience and when they are not in use they are housed beneath a sleek and robust slider on the back of the phone - saving you space in your pocket, stopping you wondering where they are, and letting you charge on the go.

The wireless earbuds will also be compatible with your smartphone should you wish to switch between devices.

Robust and reliable

In addition to superior build quality, you can trust the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio to give you a great experience every time you pick up the phone or play your favourite song. The big 1450 mAh battery delivers hours of talk and playback time and lasts for weeks on standby. Call quality on wireless earbuds is achieved with environmental noise cancellation with device supporting VoLTE calls, so your voice is clear even in busy surroundings. The device also comes with the one-year replacement guarantee promise.

Long-lasting performance

The stylish design – available in white/red and black/red colour combinations – has a rounded shape specifically to improve grip. The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio has gone through rigorous testing to ensure it meets the exacting durability standards so it can keep performing and continue to look great for a long time.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is available on Nokia .com from today for INR 4999 and will be available across all leading retail outlets, partner online stores from 19th sept.