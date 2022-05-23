No WhatsApp Services For These iPhone Users Starting October

WhatsApp services will reportedly be stopped for some iPhones starting from October. According to WABetaInfo, Apple is alerting some iPhone users about WhatsApp support ending for some iPhones that run on iOS 10 and iOS 11 software. So, my dear readers, if your iPhone is running on the old software, update the phone immediately, or else you will not be able to use WhatsApp services.

iOS 10 and iOS 11 are old software and most of the new iPhone models will get an update for the latest software. The only two models that can't use the changes brought in by WhatsApp are iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c.

If you are an iPhone user, first make sure that your phone is updated to the latest software versions. Want to check on which software your iPhone is running? Go to Settings menu > About > Software update.

During WWDC 2022 event next month, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to unveil an iOS update, which will run the next-generation iPhone dubbed the iPhone 14 series.

