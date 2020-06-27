Amazon is now asking the customers in India to change to its new ‘Amazon India - Shop and Pay’ app or use the Amazon.in web site to buy from their Apple units. Amazon has lastly disabled its original iOS app for customers in India. The latest update comes a number of months after the US e-commerce has positioned a splash display on its older iOS app encouraging users to change to the new app that provides assistance for scanning Unified Payments Interface (UPI) QR codes and join the Amazon Pay UPI service.

If you are already an existing user with the original Amazon app on your iOS system, then you'll be re-directed to the Amazon.in website when you open the app. This implies that you will now be able to make any purchases via the existing app.

Prior to the new update, the older Amazon app was showing a splash screen indicating about its disappearance by saying, “Support for this app will stop soon.” The banner which has a button to dismiss the warning is now not accessible. Now, one can see a dismiss button with a hyperlink that reads, “Shop on Amazon.in website.”

Amazon on its support page which is accessible only through mobile devices said that the main aim of the new change is to “enhance the shopping and payment experience of iOS customers.” The firm also assured the customers that by changing to the brand new app, their current shopping history, subscriptions, payment instruments, and addresses will be automatically migrated.

The references of the new Amazon app for iOS customers in India are there from as early as January. Initially, the new app also co-existed on the App Store with the original one. Amazon finally hid the original app from the App Store for customers in India and made only the native model available for download.