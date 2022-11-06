No Free Lunches in the World: Kangana Ranaut on Twitter’s $8 Charge for Blue Checkmark

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is known for voicing her opinion openly and often quite bluntly, has come forward to support Elon Musk’s decision to charge $8 a month to get verified accounts on Twitter. She said there is nothing wrong in paying a certain amount to get the verified badge for your Twitter handle.

Taking to Instagram, the Queen actor wrote a long post and said Musk could consider an Aadhar card to verify accounts of Indian users on his micro-blogging site. It may be noted here that Twitter has permanently suspended here social media account for making incendiary posts and continuously violating Twitter posting guidelines.

“Twitter is the best social media platform that is there right now, it is intellectually / ideologically motivated not about looks or lifestyle, I could never understand the idea of verification that some selected few get, as if others don’t have an authentic existence, for example, I will get verified but if my father wants a blue tick then 3-4 clowns will dismiss his very identity as if he is living some illegal life,” Ranaut wrote in her Instagram story.

“Also paying a certain amount to maintain a Twitter account will only help it build its integrity, there are no free lunches in this world, have you ever thought all these platforms that you access freely how do they sustain themselves? They don’t just sell data, they make you a part of them, influence you and then sell you (your voice/consciousness) every single minute of the day, and that’s why there is no free will is such platforms, so it’s not a bad idea to try to build a self-sustaining SM (social media) platform… It is easy to arm twist a bankrupt company even if it intends to hold a high value system sooner or later it will have a price tag…,” she added.

