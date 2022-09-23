New Instagram Feature to Filter Obscene Content in Feed

Instagram is developing a new feature that protects users from unwanted nudes in their Instagram direct messages. The feature, named 'Nudity Protection,' is said to be in works and will soon be available to users. The company confirmed testing the feature in several publications after app developer Alessandro Paluzzi published an early image of the feature.



This feature will assist users to protect themselves from unwanted messages and photos in their messages. Nudity protection is a technology on your smartphone that covers photos that may include nudity in chats. In the preview, the company also states that they will not have access to these photos.

A Meta spokesperson told The Verge that technology will not allow Meta or third parties to view these photos. The company has stated that it is working closely with experts on this technology and that the new feature would protect people's privacy while also providing them control over the messages they receive. The company has also stated that it would be an opt-in feature and that the photo-sharing app will not impose it by default on users. Meta has stated that it would be releasing additional features in the following weeks.