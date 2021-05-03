New Feature: WhatsApp Users Can Review Their Voice Messages Before Sending Them

The Facebook-owned messaging application WhatsApp always comes up with some interesting features for users.

Now, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will enable the users to review their voice messages before sending them. Now, in the current version, users cannot review the voice messages before sending them to others.

One more interesting piece of news is that with the latest feature users will be able to listen to the voice messages before sending them.

This new feature will have a "Review Button", which the users can use to listen to the voice message. After tapping the review button, you will be able to listen to the voice message that you have previously recorded and you can also decide whether to send it or discard it.

This feature is under development and would be released on WhatsApp for both iOS and Android users.

Recently, WhatsApp has come up with four features 1.Always Mute, to mute chats forever 2. No Calls for Verified Businesses 3.Media Guidelines 4.New Storage Usage UI and tools.