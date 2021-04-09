Netizens Throng Twitter To Check if Instagram, Facebook is Down: Memes Flood Social Media

We all know that most of us can't survive without using Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, right! A big yes. Most of the folks check their FB, micro-blogging site, and photo-sharing app all the time, they would like to upload pics and share their opinions. Imagine, if any one of the above mentioned app goes down...A huge problem, isn't it? In the early hours of Friday, Instagram went down.

According to Down Detector, a real-time outage monitoring site, "There were more than 154,100 outage reports on Facebook, 80,200 on Instagram and 1,300 on WhatsApp."

The hashtags, #InstagramDown, #FacebookDown are trending on Twitter and netizens shared memes and jokes on the outage. Here are some of the tweets, just give a look at them.

When Instagram is down and we actually have to go back to work. I- pic.twitter.com/7a6UENwOH8 — E! News (@enews) April 8, 2021

All the Instagram users running to twitter #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/362BKx8Yly — YJ 🎭 (@RxformedYJ) April 8, 2021

Everyone on twitter after checking their Insta going down

#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/J9oOCk6gCn — Laila Khan Malezai🇵🇰 (@LMalezai) April 9, 2021

#facebookdown #instagramdown

Me enjoying all the memes on Twitter right now! pic.twitter.com/EcyjTcuEqr — Laraib Shahid Raja (@laraibsraja) April 8, 2021