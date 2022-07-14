Netflix Ties Up With Microsoft For Ad Supported Subscription Plan

Netflix and Microsoft announced their collaboration for Netflix’s first ad-supported subscription plan. The development came months after the giant streaming platform lost two lakh subscribers. Both the companies have shared the news on their official social media platforms.

Microsoft said in its official statement “We’re thrilled to be named Netflix’s technology and sales partner to help power their first ad-supported subscription offering.”

“This is a big day for Netflix and Microsoft. We’re excited to offer new premium value to our ecosystem of marketers and partners while helping Netflix deliver more choice to their customers”, it added.

Speaking on the tie-up, Netflix CEO Greg Peters said they were pleased to announce Microsoft as their global advertising technology and sales partner.

Greg Peters said “In April we announced that we will introduce a new lower-priced ad-supported subscription plan for consumers, in addition to our existing ads-free basic, standard, and premium plans. Today we are pleased to announce that we have selected Microsoft as our global advertising technology and sales partner.”

“Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we together build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members.”

Advertisers will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory, Netflix’s Peters wrote in a blog post.

